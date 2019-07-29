Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden welcome third baby

Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden have welcomed their third baby together.

Actress Webb posted a picture of their new arrival on social media on Monday.

The newborn, whose face is not in the picture, is wearing a babygro saying “Baby Wolf”.

BaByWoLf#3 has joined the crazy gang. We’re in a bubble of newborn’ness heaven? pic.twitter.com/1V8DFqnDhf — Charley Webb (@MissCharleyWebb) July 29, 2019

Webb wrote: “BaByWoLf#3 has joined the crazy gang. We’re in a bubble of newborn’ness heaven.”

The couple have yet to announce the baby’s name.

The soap stars already have two sons called Buster and Bowie.

Webb, who plays Debbie Dingle in the ITV soap, started dating Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe, in 2007 and they tied the knot in 2018.