Amber and Greg’s Love Island romance

Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea have won this year’s series of Love Island despite their romance getting off to a late start.

The victorious pair only got together in recent weeks, when Greg entered the villa as one of the bombshells.

They’ve not stopped smiling since they first set eyes on each other… Amber and Greg are your #LoveIsland 2019 winners! ❤️? pic.twitter.com/3pEd9nbMGc — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 29, 2019

Before his arrival, Amber was embroiled in drama as previous partner Michael Griffiths dumped her when his head was turned by new girl Joanna Chimonides.

The beauty therapist remained single during her time away from Michael at Casa Amor, and was devastated when she came back to find he had moved on.

A villa romance did not seem to be on the cards for Amber until bombshell Greg arrived and took a shine to her.

Amber, 21, and Greg’s first date was at the Hideaway, and she said she felt an “instant click” with the Irish rugby player.

Things took a tricky turn when Joanna left and it looked as if Michael might set his sights on Amber again, but when it came to the recoupling, she picked 24-year-old Greg.

The moment Amber and Greg found out they were the WINNERS of #LoveIsland 2019! ?? pic.twitter.com/CHIR72CQ43 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 29, 2019

The couple have been open about their feelings for each other, with Amber telling the girls she was delighted she had stuck it out and met him.

After a recent date on a boat, Greg told the others: “That girl and that boat is just the stuff of movies.”

During Monday night’s final of the ITV show, Greg said he was looking forward to Amber showing him her home town of Newcastle.

When host Caroline Flack asked her what she saw in Greg, Amber replied that he had “nice energy around him”.

“He’s just lovely,” she said.