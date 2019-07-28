Maura and Curtis meet the parents as relatives enter Love Island villa

Maura Higgins’ mother appears to have reservations over her partner Curtis Pritchard as their families visit the Love Island villa.

The islanders reunite with their relatives and introduce them to their partners in the penultimate episode of the series, ahead of Monday’s live finale.

Maura, who has been coupled up with Curtis in recent weeks following the breakdown of his romance with former contestant Amy Hart, asks her mother what she thinks of him in scenes that will air on Sunday.

?FIRST LOOK ? It’s time to meet the parents ? but will everyone get the seal of approval? Caroline arrives and sends one couple packing – just before the final. Find out who gets dumped, tonight at 9pm #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/2X2AYRULhZ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 28, 2019

Her mother appears to hesitate and sighs, before saying: “He’s nice. “I’m trusting your judgment. And I know you’re not a bad judge of character.

“And there’s obviously something you see in him.

“If you’re happy, then I am happy.”

Meanwhile, ballroom dancer Curtis’ parents tell him that they like Maura, although his mother mispronounces her name as Moira.

Later, Curtis’ father tells Maura during their first meeting: “I like your explosive ways.”

She replies: “They call me Hurricane Maura in here but I’m not that explosive at home.”

There is a potentially awkward meeting between Anton Danyluk and his partner Belle Hassan’s father, The Football Factory actor Tamer Hassan.

Appearing nervous upon meeting Tamer, Anton says to him: “We’ve got a few words to have.”

? Sunday night: It's time for some very special guests! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/o9ooK6vzWk — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 26, 2019

Tamer replies: “We’ll have ‘the’ chat later.”

Along with her parents, Belle asks what they think of her partner, to which her mother replies: “He’s got a sweet side.”

Anton, who is visited by his own mother and his uncle, queries their thoughts on Belle, with whom he had a huge argument last week that nearly ended their romance.

His mother says: “I didn’t like her at first. But I get her.

“And what I like about her is she’s stood up for you the whole time. She’s got your back.”

As the two families meet, Tamer says: “You’ve had a few frosty moments. But you’ve done alright.”

The episode also sees Tommy Fury meeting his partner Molly-Mae Hague’s mother and sister.

Tommy’s mother and his brother Roman enter the villa, and his mother tells him: “You’ve picked a nice girl. She’s a lovely girl. You’re so well suited.”

Elsewhere, India Reynolds’ mother tells her partner Ovie Soko: “You’re much better looking in real life!”

Amber Gill and her partner Greg O’Shea meet up with their families, and Greg’s mother gives Amber a “lucky Irish shamrock” as a gift for her kindness towards her son.

Sunday’s programme will also see one of the remaining five couples dumped from the island, scuppering their chances of winning the series – and the £50,000 prize – at the final hurdle.

Maura and Curtis, India and Ovie and Belle and Anton are all at risk of being eliminated.

The results of the public vote will be revealed by host Caroline Flack.

Love Island continues on ITV2.