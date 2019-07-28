Dame Julie Andrews to recall her Hollywood heyday at one-off event

Dame Julie Andrews will revisit the highs and lows of her Hollywood heyday during a one-off live event at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

The Sound of Music star, 83, will discuss her upcoming book, Home Work: A Memoir Of My Hollywood Years, during an “in conversation”-style event.

Speaking with actor Alex Jennings, the multi award-winning English actress will reflect on her most famous roles including Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady on Broadway, Mary Poppins on screen and Maria Von Trapp in The Sound of Music.

Hollywood star Julie Andrews (Yui Mok/PA)

Audience members will also have a chance to submit questions which Dame Julie will answer towards the end of the event.

Presented by the Southbank Centre in collaboration with Fane Productions, A Conversation With Dame Julie Andrews will take place on the afternoon of Saturday November 2.

The back-and-forth will also touch on her more recent roles such as Queen Lillian in the Shrek franchise, Marlena Gru in Despicable Me and the Queen of Genovia in The Princess Diaries.

Jennings, a three-time Olivier Award-winning actor, has worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre, and played King Edward VIII in Netflix’s The Crown.

Alex Jennings at the Old Vic Midsummer Party in London (Matt Crossick/PA)

In 2016, he played Professor Henry Higgins in My Fair Lady at the Sydney Opera House as part of the 60th anniversary production directed by Dame Julie.

Tickets for the talk go on sale to Southbank Centre members at 10am on Tuesday July 30, while general sale tickets will be available from 10am on Wednesday July 31.

The event comes as part of the Southbank Centre Literature Autumn programme, which features appearances from Louis Theroux, Malorie Blackman, Lenny Henry and Richard Dawkins among others.

A Conversation With Dame Julie Andrews, with Alex Jennings, is on November 2 at 2.30pm at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.