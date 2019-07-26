Will & Grace revival to end after upcoming series

Will & Grace will come to an end after the upcoming series, the show’s creator has announced.

The sitcom, starring Debra Messing and Eric McCormack as the title characters and Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally as friends Jack and Karen, returned in 2017 after originally concluding in 2006.

The upcoming series will be its 11th overall, and the third of the reboot.

Max Mutchnick, one of the show’s executive producers, shared a letter sent to the show’s team on Twitter, reading: “Today, we informed NBC that this will be the final season of the Will & Grace reboot.

David Kohan and I just sent this letter to our #WillandGrace family. #ThePartysOver pic.twitter.com/0uKPklf4xi — Max Mutchnick (@MaxMutchnick) July 25, 2019

“This decision was made in conjunction with the cast and Mr Burrows (the other executive producer).

“At the end of this year, we will have made a total of 246 episodes of Will & Grace over 11 seasons and 21 years.

“It is our belief that throughout this time, we have been able to sustain a level of quality that we can all be incredibly proud of, especially these past three seasons.

Advertising

“In the interest of protecting the legacy of this show and the truly outstanding work that went into making every episode, we have decided now is the time to stop.

“On December 18 2019 our extraordinary cast will take its final bow.”

Messing shared a photo of the key cast, including Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally, and the creative team and wrote: “ANNOUNCEMENT – to the best fans IN THE WORLD, W&G fans, we wanted to tell you that this will be the last season of the Reboot.

Advertising

“The creative team (pictured) got together and we decided it was the right time.

“We were so lucky to have the opportunity to reunite and do the show AGAIN.

“It was only supposed to be 10 episodes, but because of you, the fans, it has turned into 3 YEARS. What a miracle.

“We are all committed to making this season the best ever, and to wrap up the story of Will, Grace, Jack and Karen in a way that feels meaningful and right.”

McCormack added: “Well, we’re taking this one out like we brought it in: with love, laughs, gratitude… and on our own terms.

“Season 3 of #WillandGrace(well, season 11) will be our grand finale… and it’s gonna be fantastic!”