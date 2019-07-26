Love Island’s Danny Williams called police after racist abuse and death threats

Love Island star Danny Williams has said he had to contact the police after he was subjected to death threats and racist abuse by online trolls.

The reality star sparked controversy on the show when he dumped Yewande Biala for Arabella Chi and later moved on from from her with Jourdan Riane but said he has been shocked by some of the comments he has received.

He told Fubar Radio: “I’ve had absolutely the worst of it. I’m not going to sit here and complain because you sign yourself up, open to be judged, but I’ve had death threats, racism, people threatening to come round to my house, hurt my family, that kind of thing.

“It’s as worse as you can imagine, I’ve had it all and it’s daily. And it’s still happening today. Daily.

“It’s just based off because I’ve upset somebody, the way I’ve acted has offended somebody on the outside.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinions but there is never an excuse for that stuff.

“I know that in myself I didn’t do anything particularly bad when I was on the show so I’m not going to sit there and feel guilty, that’s for sure.”

He said it was particularly distressing to see how it affected his family, adding: “The thing that annoys me is that my family gets upset. Especially when I was in the villa, they had a tough time dealing with all the abuse.

“It’s more than trolls, its more than the odd comment, when it’s racist and there’s threats and they have to get the police involved, that is next level and it really got to that extent.”

He continued: “I’m going to bed at night and I go on my phone like everybody else does, and you see some of the people saying they’re going to come and kill me or, ‘You’re a horrible sick f’ and whatever.”

“Luckily, I’m not the person to take it to heart….but people don’t realise the damage they can do with just a few words on Instagram and Twitter.”

However, Williams said he is still happy in his relationship with Riane and has no regrets, saying: “We are looking at places tomorrow to move into, in London and Essex where she lives now.

“You never know what’s going to happen but it feels really right and natural.”