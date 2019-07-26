Chvrches and Edwyn Collins among Scottish Album of the Year longlist

Chvrches and Edwyn Collins are among the acts named in the Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) award longlist for 2019.

Twenty albums by artists in Scotland are in the running for the £20,000 prize, having been whittled down from 293 submissions.

Other names on the longlist include previous winners Kathryn Joseph, Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert, as well as bands including Fatherson and The Twilight Sad.

Aidan Moffat, middle, won the first ever Scottish Album of the Year award with Bill Wells, left, in 2012 (Dominic Cocozza/PA)

Fans will be given a chance to vote for the shortlist from August 12 ahead of the final ceremony in Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms on Friday September 6.

Robert Kilpatrick, Scottish Music Industry Association general manager, said: “Each year the announcement of The SAY Award Longlist allows us to take a step back and feel proud of our cultural identity as a nation.

“It gives us a chance to both shout about and reflect on who we are, as well as celebrate the passion, creativity and vibrancy of Scottish music in all its incredible diversity and glory.

“With the longlist having been selected from the votes of 100 impartial music industry nominators, it truly is the product of an extraordinary nationwide consultation and showcases 20 incredible Scottish records to the world that are both important and valued artistic works.”

Advertising

Edwyn Collins won the Q Legend award at the 2009 Q Awards in London (Yui Mok/PA)

The longlist in full:

– Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert – Here Lies The Body

– Aidan O’Rourke – 365: Vol. 1

– Andrew Wasylyk – The Paralian

– Auntie Flo – Radio Highlife

– Brighde Chaimbeul – The Reeling

– C Duncan – Health

– Carla J. Easton – Impossible Stuff

– Chvrches – Love Is Dead

– Edwyn Collins – Badbea

– Fatherson – Sum Of All Your Parts

– Fergus McCreadie Trio – Turas

– Free Love – Luxury Hits

– Graham Costello’s Strata – Obelisk

– Karine Polwart with Steven Polwart and Inge Thomson– Laws of Motion

– Kathryn Joseph – From When I Wake The Want Is

– Kinnaris Quintet – Free One

– Mastersystem – Dance Music

– Niteworks – Air Fair an La

– Sean Shibe – softLOUD

– The Twilight Sad – It Won/t Be Like This All The Time.