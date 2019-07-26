Blackadder stars Rowan Atkinson and Stephen Fry honoured by Sir Paul McCartney

Blackadder stars Rowan Atkinson and Stephen Fry were reunited when they were made Companions of the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA) by Sir Paul McCartney.

The accolade honours outstanding achievement and practical contribution to the higher education institution, which was founded by Sir Paul and Mark Featherstone-Witty in the Beatles star’s former school.

Atkinson and Fry were among nine luminaries of the arts and entertainment world honoured at the ceremony at the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall.

Sir Paul McCartney and his LIPA companions for 2019, including Rowan Atkinson and Stephen Fry (Peter Byrne/PA)

They were joined by composer Mike Batt, the creator of pop group The Wombles, lighting designer Lucy Carter, author Sue Gill, music publisher Steve Lewis, set and costume designer Tom Pye, choreographer Kenrick Sandy and producer and sound engineer Andrew Scheps.

Cliff Cooper, the CEO and founder of Orange Music Electronic Co, was made an Honoured Friend of LIPA as around 260 students from 25 countries around the world graduated at the ceremony, having completed either degree or foundation certificate programmes.

Sir Paul said: “I meet LIPA graduates all over the world when I’m on tour. I also have two in my band. I tried once to keep hold of a sound guy, but couldn’t.

“I wasn’t fast enough; he went out with Coldplay.”