Michael Sheen to host this year’s GQ Men Of The Year Awards

Welsh actor Michael Sheen has been announced as the host of this year’s GQ Men Of The Year Awards ceremony.

The Good Omens star will donate his fee ahead of the event in support of the upcoming 2019 Homeless World Cup, to be held in Cardiff.

"I know how much it meant to me when I received a GQ Award myself so I feel very grateful to be able to join in celebrating the achievements of all those honoured this year." – @michaelsheen on hosting this year's #GQAwards https://t.co/kPitRGCCBF — British GQ (@BritishGQ) July 25, 2019

He said: “I’m really delighted to have been asked to host this year’s GQ Awards.

“I know how much it meant to me when I received one myself so I feel very grateful to be able to join in celebrating the achievements of all those being honoured this year.

“It’s particularly exciting to be able to use the occasion to also give support to this year’s Homeless World Cup in Cardiff. So thank you very much to GQ for that.”

The annual event hosted by the glossy men’s magazine draws a host of A-list guests, with previous attendees including the Prince of Wales, who last year was presented with the Editor’s Lifetime Achievement Award for services to philanthropy.

GQ editor Dylan Jones said of this year’s event: “We thank Michael Sheen for hosting the 22nd GQ Men of the Year Awards and for making this donation to the Homeless World Cup.

“Michael’s lifelong dedication to engaging people on issues that affect us all will make a difference on people’s lives across the country”.

Winners at this year’s event, sponsored by Hugo Boss, will be awarded to people in categories including politician, sportsman, legend, lifetime achievement and icon.

At last year’s ceremony, which was hosted by Catastrophe star Rob Delaney, American actress Rose McGowan became the first woman to win the Inspiration prize.

This year’s ceremony will take place on September 3.