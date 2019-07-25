Liz Hurley’s lookalike son Damian has recreated her famous safety pin dress

There are many dresses that have gone down in fashion history, but none are quite so iconic as Liz Hurley’s famous safety pin dress.

The actress became an overnight sensation when she walked the red carpet at the Four Weddings and a Funeral premiere in 1994, wearing a black Versace dress held together with giant gold safety pins.

Now, 25 years later, Liz’s lookalike son Damian Hurley has paid tribute to his mother’s fashion prowess by debuting his own take on the historic garment.

Liz Hurley and her iconic Versace dress in 1994 (Michael Stephens/PA)

The 17-year-old attended the launch of Pat McGrath Labs’ new product range at Selfridges in London, wearing a bespoke Versace suit featuring several large safety pins similar to the ones featured on the original dress.

Pat McGrath’s latest muse Damian Hurley gave a nod to his superstar mum (Darren Gerrish/Getty Images/PA)

In his first personal appearance since the legendary make-up artist McGrath named him as her new muse, Hurley completed his look with a pair of tapered black trousers and a pair of embellished loafers.

“A supermodel is born,” said McGrath. “It’s no surprise that as the offspring of the ever-gorgeous Elizabeth Hurley, Damian is a bright, young emerging star who has incredible energy, a wonderfully magnetic personality, and an exceptional look.”

The lookalike suit was made by Versace (Darren Gerrish/Getty Images/PA)

Damian Hurley has previously made headlines thanks to his uncanny resemblance to his supermodel mother. The teenager, who has already been snapped up by a modelling agency, is the son of millionaire Steve Bing who Liz Hurley had a brief relationship with in 2001.

Versace’s safety pin dress, meanwhile, has become one of the Italian fashion house’s most celebrated looks.

Speaking about the infamous dress to Harper’s Bazaar earlier this year, Hurley said: “I was so unprepared for what happened that night. I urgently needed to find a dress to wear for Hugh’s premiere, and in those days I had no idea about fashion.

Liz Hurley with then-boyfriend Hugh Grant (Michael Stephens/PA)

“I remember going to an office where they literally fished a dress out of a white plastic bag.

“I took it home and did my own hair and make-up, fighting Hugh for the mirror, which wasn’t even full-length, in our tiny one-bedroom flat.”

Since its original appearance in the 90s, the iconic safety pin dress has been recreated numerous times by celebs including Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga.