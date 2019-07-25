Kiernan Shipka shares throwback picture with Chris Pine

Kiernan Shipka has shared a fun throwback picture of herself with Chris Pine.

The Mad Men and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress, 19, also poked fun at her fashion choice in the nostalgic picture, shared with her 5.1 million Instagram followers.

The picture showed herself as a young child sitting next to the actor, who sported a crop of dark brown hair and a heavy smattering of stubble.

She wrote: “#tbt of me with BLUE CROCS and also CHRIS PINE.”

Shipka and Star Trek star Pine, 38, appeared together in the 2009 post-apocalyptic horror film Carriers, which was filmed in 2006.

The teen actress shared another throwback picture of herself as a young child the day before.

The picture saw her closing her eyes and tilting her head back, with her hand on her chest.

She joked in the caption: “Me then & me now. (cc @michellegomezofficial).”