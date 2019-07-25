Jenson Button and Brittny Ward welcome baby son

Jenson Button and his fiancee Brittny Ward have welcomed their first child together.

The former Formula One driver’s model partner announced the news on her Instagram story with a picture of their newborn’s feet.

Ward wrote: “He’s here, he’s healthy and our hearts couldn’t be more full @jensonbutton_22.”

Racing driver Button, 39, shared the post and added an emoji with love hearts for eyes over the top.

Jenson Button and Brittny Ward share their baby news (Brittny Ward/Instagram)

Earlier this week, American model Ward, 29, joked in an Instagram post that “this week shit is about to get real!!” ahead of the birth of their child.

The couple, who became engaged last June after two years of dating, announced their pregnancy news in January.

Button became romantically involved with former Playboy Playmate Ward several months after his marriage to model Jessica Michibata ended in late 2015.