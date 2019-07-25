Billie Eilish upgraded to Main Stage at Reading and Leeds Festival

Billie Eilish has been upgraded for this year’s Reading and Leeds Festival, being promoted from the BBC Radio 1 Stage to the Main Stage.

The move comes after the 17-year-old US singer-songwriter topped the charts in the UK with her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? earlier this year, becoming the youngest female solo artist to score a number one album.

At 17 years, three months and 18 days when she reached number one, she was two months younger than Joss Stone was on the release of her number one sophomore record Mind, Body And Soul in 2004.

Billie Eilish (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The album has been a regular fixture in the top five in the charts since its release in April.

Last month, Bad Guy singer Eilish impressed the crowds as she made her Glastonbury Festival debut, where she performed on the Other Stage.

Eilish will play in Reading on Saturday August 24, and in Leeds on Sunday August 25.

Festival Republic’s managing director Melvin Benn said: “Following the meteoric rise of Billie Eilish since we first booked her on the line-up, we are thrilled to be moving her to the Main Stage to allow as many fans as possible to see what we are sure is going to be one of the highlights of the weekend.”

Performers at this year’s festivals include headliners The 1975, Foo Fighters, Twenty One Pilots and Post Malone, and other names such as Bastille, Charli XCX, Dave, Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes and Royal Blood.

The Reading Festival will return to Richfield Avenue and Leeds Festival is back at Bramham Park over the bank holiday weekend August 23-25.