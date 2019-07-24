Whitney Port reveals ‘shock and sadness’ after miscarriage

Whitney Port has spoken of her shock and sadness as she revealed she suffered a miscarriage two weeks ago.

The Hills star, 34, said she had experienced a range of emotions since the loss, including relief and guilt, and is learning to accept them all.

Speaking to her husband Tim Rosenman, with whom she shares a son Sonny, on her podcast With Whit, she said: “I felt like this timing was really terrible to be pregnant and so there was part of me, when we were in limbo, that was like, ‘If this isn’t going to happen I think I’m OKwith it’.

“I remember being in the car on the way to the hospital and saying it to myself in my head and, ‘Can I even say this to Timmy, is he going to be so hurt and think I’m such a terrible person for even thinking this?’

“The whole thing is traumatic, it’s traumatic to think about your body going through this and something being in you that could have been someone like a Sonny. I feel sad.”

She shared a video from the podcast on Instagram and captioned it: “This is really hard for me to write. Two weeks ago, I had a miscarriage.

“The amount of various emotions I felt in the past couple weeks have been extreme… from shock to sadness to relief, which then led to guilt for feeling that relief.

“My identity has been shaken in regards to who as a mom and human being. I’m currently in the process of learning to accept that my feelings are valid no matter what they are.

“Whether or not people feel the same way as me or not. They are my personal emotions that are the result from my own journey.

“The video above is a glimpse into the story and coming to terms with how I feel. I welcome anyone to share their stories or feelings. I want my platform to be an open place where we can share difficult conversations.”