Shawn Mendes gets butterfly tattoo after fan suggestion

Shawn Mendes has got a large butterfly tattooed on his bicep after a suggestion from a fan.

The singer showed off his ink on Instagram, revealing a monarch butterfly that is half wing and half flowers.

It comes after a fan shared edited pictures of Mendes with that type of butterfly tattooed in the same place, writing on Twitter: “shawn mendes with a butterfly tattoo. i rest my case.”

shawn mendes with a butterfly tattoo. i rest my case. pic.twitter.com/HmeYNAvJe3 — ????? (@nasaruins) July 17, 2019

The tweet went viral and Mendes contacted the fan to ask her to send over an image of the butterfly drawing so he could get it inked on his body.

Mendes shared a photo of the finished product on Instagram, thanking his tattoo artist Livia Tsang.

He wrote: “Hey @liviatsang , you’re the best. Thank you x Dallas I love you!”

Tsang also shared a string of photos of her work on Instagram, writing: ” For the best @shawnmendes. Based on an edit from a fan, original art by @macdreaper.”

She added: “Thank you @shawnmendes for making my work look cool.”