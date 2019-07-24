Selma Blair: I am determined to be an example to my son through MS diagnosis

Selma Blair has said she is determined to be an example to her son and that her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis “isn’t a tragedy”.

The Cruel Intentions actress, 47, was diagnosed with MS last year and said she is constantly impressed by the resilience of her little boy Arthur, eight.

She told US magazine People: “This is it. The only life we get.

Selma Blair Says Son Calling Her 'Brave' Through Her MS Journey Is One of Her 'Proudest Moments'

“My disease isn’t a tragedy, but I tell myself, ‘You’re going to live in a way that would be an example for yourself and your son.’ ”

She said Arthur has “had to endure a lot; he’s seen a lot,” but added: “He says: ‘Mommy’s not sick. Mommy’s brave.’”

“He said, ‘I love when you come to school because you make the kids laugh and you answer all their questions’”.

Blair added she doesn’t shy away from explaining to the kids about why she “walks and talks funny.”

She continued: “I explain what’s happening and that my voice doesn’t hurt, and we have really decent exchanges.

“I had no idea Arthur was proud of that.

“I thought ‘I’m probably an embarrassment,’ but to know I’m not was one of my proudest moments.”