Menu

Advertising

Runaway radio presenters Greg James and Nick Grimshaw hiding near coast

Showbiz | Published:

The presenters are playing a vast game of hide and seek.

Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition Preview Party 2019 – London

Runaway radio presenters Greg James and Nick Grimshaw have hinted at their seaside location in their game of hide and seek.

The BBC Radio 1 hosts went on the run and have tasked the public with finding them.

Grimshaw and James have hinted that they are hiding out in a coastal town after evading their fellow BBC colleagues using a boat on the River Thames.

They are now in the second day of the revived game of hide and seek, and have urged listeners to track them down.

BBC Radio 1 announced on Twitter: “@grimmers has just confirmed that they ARE hiding in one of these 6 places: Newquay, Brighton, Weston-super-Mare, Southampton, Plymouth, Southend.”

Fans of the presenters have been trying to trace them using clues handed out on air.

Advertising

“Donkey” was used a hint for the coastal location where the pair find themselves.

Last year, the pair were found in just 22 hours after they were traced to the Liver Building in Liverpool.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News