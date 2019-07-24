Runaway radio presenters Greg James and Nick Grimshaw hiding near coast

Runaway radio presenters Greg James and Nick Grimshaw have hinted at their seaside location in their game of hide and seek.

The BBC Radio 1 hosts went on the run and have tasked the public with finding them.

Grimshaw and James have hinted that they are hiding out in a coastal town after evading their fellow BBC colleagues using a boat on the River Thames.

They are now in the second day of the revived game of hide and seek, and have urged listeners to track them down.

BBC Radio 1 announced on Twitter: “@grimmers has just confirmed that they ARE hiding in one of these 6 places: Newquay, Brighton, Weston-super-Mare, Southampton, Plymouth, Southend.”

Fans of the presenters have been trying to trace them using clues handed out on air.

Advertising

? @grimmers has just confirmed that they ARE hiding in one of these 6 places: NewquayBrightonWeston-super-MareSouthamptonPlymouthSouthend@gregjames let slip that one of the team was in a sandwich shop in the location at 1:34pm + 2 people were talking about #hideandseek — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) July 24, 2019

“Donkey” was used a hint for the coastal location where the pair find themselves.

Last year, the pair were found in just 22 hours after they were traced to the Liver Building in Liverpool.