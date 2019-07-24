New trailer for The Goldfinch released

Nicole Kidman has been seen in a full-length trailer for her eagerly anticipated film The Goldfinch.

The movie – based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Donna Tartt – follows Theodore “Theo” Decker (Ansel Elgort), whose mother was killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art when he was 13.

The tragedy changes the course of his life, sending him on an odyssey of grief and guilt, reinvention and redemption.

Through it all he holds on to one tangible piece of hope from that day – The Goldfinch, a painting of a tiny bird chained to its perch.

Kidman plays Mrs Barbour, the woman who takes Theo in.

The Goldfinch, from Warner Bros Pictures and Amazon Studios, is directed by John Crowley and also stars Oakes Fegley, Finn Wolfhard, Sarah Paulson, Luke Wilson, Jeffrey Wright and Ashleigh Cummings.

It will be released nationwide on September 27.