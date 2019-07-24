Love Island’s Michael: Jordan lost his head in drama with Anna and India

Love Island star Michael Griffiths has said Jordan Hames “had a bit of head loss” and “stumbled at the first step” after he professed interest in India Reynolds while in a relationship with Anna Vakili.

The villa erupted into expletive-laden fury during Tuesday’s episode as Anna berated Jordan for having his head turned by India just two days after asking the pharmacist to be his girlfriend.

She shouted at him: “What kind of guy asks a girl to be their girlfriend and two days later they crack on with another f****** girl?”

Dramatic doesn't even begin to cover Anna and Jordan's showdown… ? #LoveIsland

Michael, who was axed from the show on Sunday, told ITV’s Lorrraine: “I really don’t know what is going on in Jordan’s head to be honest.

“We spoke about the whole getting into a relationship during the villa and me, Anton (Danyluk) and Jordan all sat down and said it’s not really the best idea to do, because you don’t really know if you’re going to work on the outside and then Jordan has gone ahead and done it.

“We always backed him for it, we respected his decision.

“He came in, went for Anna and that was his mission, he wanted to get Anna, and it just seems he’s had a bit of head loss and he’s stumbled at the first step.”

⚡️FIRST LOOK ⚡️ Anna's fuming when she finds out that a distant Jordan is cracking on with India behind her back, just days after becoming official.Storm Anna has ARRIVED and the villa erupts, tonight at 9pm ? #LoveIsland

Asked if he would have encouraged Jordan to pursue India, he said: “No, I would have been like, ‘You need to think about what you’re going to do before you act on it, because if you’re not sure, speak to Anna, because you need to see if you can clear things up with her and then move forward from there, because if it’s not going to work, let her know’.”

Michael also spoke about his relationship with Joanna Chimonides after he expressed interest in getting back together with Amber Gill following Joanna’s exit from the show.

He said: “Me and Amber have made up, we are really good friends, so I’m happy we left things the way we did.

“With Joanna, I’ve only seen her on Aftersun so am looking to have a nice little sit-down conversation with her when we can.

“I’ve heard that she’s said that (she does not want to reconcile), I just really want to sit down and speak to her about everything.

“Right now shes’s not really got any kind of clarity, she’s seen what she’s seen on TV but I want to expand on it.”

Asked about his feelings for Amber, he said: “I did have feelings for her, those feelings don’t turn off, but once I did go back to explore it I did quickly realise that it was the friendship that I was missing with Amber, because we did have such a great friendship we bounced off each other so much.

“It was that side that I was missing. I’m happy I got to clarify that with Amber and we left on such a good note.”

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.