Louis Tomlinson slams claims about One Direction split

Louis Tomlinson has blasted a report claiming One Direction were ripped apart by “rivalry and hatred”.

The singer said an article with the headline “Drugs, meltdowns and ‘gay sex’ rumours – how ‘rivalry and hatred’ tore One Direction apart” was rubbish.

Biggest load of bullshit I’ve seen in a while. Typical unprovoked venom from The Mirror. Couldn’t be further from the truth! pic.twitter.com/AJUVvm8LPx — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 24, 2019

Sharing a screengrab of the story on Twitter, Tomlinson said: “Biggest load of b******* I’ve seen in a while.

“Typical unprovoked venom from The Mirror.

“Couldn’t be further from the truth!”

The article coincided with the ninth anniversary of the group getting together on the X Factor.

The day before, Tomlinson sent “big love” to his bandmates as he reflected on being in the chart-topping group.

Advertising

“So many incredible memories,” he tweeted to his 33.3 million followers on the site.

“Days like today are days for reflection, so proud looking back!

So many incredible memories. Days like today are days for reflection, so proud looking back! Thank you for ALWAYS having our backs! Big love to the lads! #9YearsOfOneDirection — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 23, 2019

“Thank you for ALWAYS having our backs!

“Big love to the lads! #9YearsOfOneDirection.”