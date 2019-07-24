Four Love Island contestants axed from villa in mass dumping

Four Love Island contestants have been dumped from the show ahead of Monday’s final.

ITV sources suggested two of the remaining seven couples were axed from the villa in a mass eviction, due to air tonight.

This Monday’s episode of the ITV2 reality dating show offered viewers the chance to vote for their favourite couples via the programme’s app.

Fire up the app now to vote for your favourite couple! ? The vote closes at 10.30pm. #LoveIsland — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 23, 2019

The couple with the least votes were put at risk of being dumped from the island.

While it remains unclear which couples face being axed the favourites are clear.

Tommy Fury and Instagram influencer Molly-Mae Hague are the bookies favourite to win the show outright.

Dancer Curtis Pritchard and Irish grid girl Maura Higgins are also expected to make it to the final.

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.