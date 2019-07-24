Channel 4 news boss Dorothy Byrne to give MacTaggart lecture on ‘male behaviour’

Channel 4 news chief Dorothy Byrne will give the prestigious MacTaggart lecture with a focus on “male behaviour”.

Byrne is among the longest-serving heads of news and current affairs in British TV and has been described as “frank, fearsome and fearless”.

Shaping Channel 4’s current affairs vision since 2003, the broadcast boss is expected to bring a wealth of insight and experience to the podium at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

Dorothy Byrne will address the audience in Edinburgh.

She will become the sixth woman to make the annual address, in honour of producer, writer and director James MacTaggart.

Byrne said: “I am immensely honoured to be invited to give this address which is normally delivered by much taller people.

“I believe British television has lost the confidence to think big about society.

“Naturally I will also be reflecting on how male behaviour has changed over my decades in television and will have some tips for men in our industry.”

CEO and festival director Lisa Campbell said: “Frank, fearsome and fearless, Dorothy Byrne has achieved legendary status in TV.

“With her decades of experience, acerbic wit and sharp mind, everyone from media execs to politicians can expect to be challenged, outraged, amused and surprised – with plenty of headlines to follow.”

The MacTaggart Lecture has formed the centrepiece of the Edinburgh TV Festival since 1976.

It has been given by TV luminaries including Rupert Murdoch, Armando Iannucci and Jon Snow.