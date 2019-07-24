Celebrity pets with thousands of social media followers

Brooklyn Beckham and his girlfriend Hana Cross have set up an Instagram account for their dog, Soho.

But the couple certainly aren’t the first celebrities to document the lives of their beloved pets on social media.

Here are some of the others:

– Carrie Fisher’s dog, Gary

French bulldog Gary has built up a huge following on social media, with 182,000 Instagram followers and over 55,000 on Twitter.

Late Star Wars actress Fisher took Gary everywhere with her, and before her death in 2016 she shared many pictures of their adventures.

After Fisher died, a moving tribute on Gary’s Twitter page showed the dog staring out of a window.

It was captioned: “I’ll be waiting right here mommy. #CarrieFisher @carrieffisher #princessleia.”

The accounts have continued and messages from Gary often contain the hashtags “#garyloveshismom#garymisseshismom #garyloveshisfans.”

– Amanda Seyfried’s dog, Finn

Finn has built up a fanbase of more than 81,000 Instagram followers since Seyfried started sharing pictures of him in 2015.

The actress met Finn through a crew member on her TV show Big Love.

She regularly shares new images showing the dog doing everything from swimming and exploring nature on walks to trying on heels.

– Kaley Cuoco’s horse Smooshy

More than 111,000 people have signed up for updates on Smooshy, a horse owned by Kaley Cuoco.

The Big Bang Theory star adopted the miniature horse after she was rescued and soon created an Instagram page for her called @LifeWithSmooshy.

Regular photos of Smooshy’s new life are posted to the account, showing her sharing regular cuddles with her owner “Blondie”.

Some showed that the horse even took part when Cuoco married her husband Karl Cook last year.

– Edward Enninful’s dog, Ru

Boston Terrier Ru’s Instagram is as stylish as one would expect from a dog owned by British Vogue editor Edward Enninful.

More than 14,000 people follow Ru’s account, which is filled with pages of the dog snuggled in cosy-looking duvets, travelling and sporting the latest “fall fashions”.

– Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette

Late fashion designer Lagerfeld took his pet cat around the world with him and she became famous in her own right, with hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

After Lagerfeld’s death this year, a post on Chopuette’s Twitter page said: “May Daddy @KarlLagerfeld’s memory live on forever through his work and may we never forget the creative genius who now sits in heaven beside Mommy Coco Chanel.”