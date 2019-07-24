Menu

Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross’s dog has more than 500 Instagram followers

Beckham and Cross have been romantically linked since last year.

Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross’s Instagram account for their dog has amassed more than 500 followers.

The couple established the Pomeranian’s account three weeks ago, but it passed the 500 mark and reached 562 followers on Wednesday.

The page shows a selection of images of the dog with his “dad” Beckham and “mum” Cross.

Mums back from Glastonbury yay❤️

One shows Soho sitting on a stack of Wonderland magazines featuring photographer Beckham’s picture of model Cross on the cover.

“Supporting Mum and dad,” says the caption.

Supporting Mum and dad ❤️

Another shows Beckham carrying the dog on his shoulder and is captioned: “Don’t feel like walking anymore but daddy got me.”

Beckham and Cross have been romantically linked since late 2018.

