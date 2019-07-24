Bindi Irwin gets engaged to Chandler Powell on her 21st birthday

Bindi Irwin has announced her engagement to her boyfriend Chandler Powell on her 21st birthday.

The TV star, who is the daughter of the late wildlife expert Steve Irwin, announced the news on Instagram.

She wrote: “July 24th 2019. On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life.

“Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness.

“I’m so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. — Now let’s get married already!”

She also shared two photos of the couple, in which she is wearing a large engagement ring.

Powell also shared his excitement, revealing he proposed to her in her family’s Australia Zoo.

He wrote: “She said YES! Almost 6 years ago we met at Australia Zoo. I immediately fell head over heels for her kind and thoughtful heart that radiates so much light.

“Proposing in her very favorite place in the zoo, surrounded by animals, seemed like the perfect way to embark on this incredible new chapter in our lives.

Wishing the happiest 21st birthday to our beautiful Wildlife Warrior, @BindiIrwin ? You have grown to be the most extraordinary woman and you are a beautiful light in our #AustraliaZoo family. We are so excited to celebrate this special day today? pic.twitter.com/3GxW8s58Ys — Australia Zoo (@AustraliaZoo) July 23, 2019

“Bee, I love you more than anything in this world and I always will. Happy Birthday.”

Irwin was eight years old when her father was killed by a stingray in September 2006.