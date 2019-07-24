Anna Vakili ‘no anger’ towards Jordan Hames after Love Island double dumping

Anna Vakili has said she feels no anger towards her unfaithful ex-boyfriend Jordan Hames after the pair were booted from the Love Island villa in a mass dumping.

Chris Taylor and Harley Brash were also axed from the ITV2 show during Wednesday’s eviction.

Anna instead said she felt sorry for Jordan after he admitted he had eyes for India Reynolds, despite asking Anna to be his girlfriend only three days before.

?FIRST LOOK ? It’s kicking off in every direction as a devastated Anna's heart breaks over Jordan, and Maura has it out with Curtis. The drama continues as the Islanders wake up to parenthood, and a dumping strikes the villa… ?#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/nl1VESAAG8 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 24, 2019

After exiting the villa, she said: “I’m so disappointed in him and I’m hurt by him. I’m shocked. I don’t have anger towards him, if anything I feel sorry for him.”

Anna, who was one of the original islanders, said her Love Island journey had included “lots of ups and downs”.

“Obviously, the Jordan thing was one of my lowest moments,” she said.

“I’ve had fun and made friends with people I never would meet on the outside. It’s been a place where I’ve met great friends. I’m grateful and happy. A mixture of emotions.”

But Jordan said he had no regrets over his actions, which drew widespread condemnation from the other islanders.

Dramatic doesn't even begin to cover Anna and Jordan's showdown… ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/N4X2IR7Jus — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 24, 2019

“I have zero regrets whatsoever,” he said.

“Ever since I walked into the villa, I was attracted to Anna from the start and throughout the whole process and when I made her my girlfriend, it was because all the signs were there for me to make her my girlfriend.

“I’ve still got feelings for her, she’s a great girl and she is beautiful. I just had this feeling which made me sit back and think something was missing, I just felt like I had to voice it.

“Everything I have done has been based on the way I was feeling. In that environment, your emotions can change quite quickly.”

He said Anna’s reaction to him flirting with India had raised “a few red flags” and that he would have liked to “sit down calmly and find out what the problem is”.

The pharmacist launched into an expletive-laden rant after seeing Jordan flirting with India.

When your friend keeps telling you the same story. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/tF8IdPDcAt — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 23, 2019

But he said: “I do admit that I didn’t go about things in the right way, but I feel like I don’t want to get in heated arguments because that’s not me.”

Chris and Harley found themselves booted from the show less than a week after their relationship started to blossom.

Both were unlucky in love after entering the villa. Chris initially showed interest in India while Harley had eyes for Ovie Soko.

But India and Ovie quickly coupled up leaving the pair with few options.

Chris said it was too early to tell if they would stay together.

He said: “I think Harley will agree with me. It’s really early doors for us, we didn’t get to spend loads and loads of time together in the villa.

“It’s anyone’s guess at the moment. It could be a thing but we need to spend more time together in a real-life environment to know whether anything could work.”

And Harley agreed, saying she was “excited to see how it goes”.

She said: “It’s still really early for me and Chris. We’re going to see how things go on the outside. He’s so lovely and he’s so sweet.”

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.