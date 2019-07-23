Nicole Kidman said it’s ’embarrassing’ Keith Urban sang she’s a ‘maniac in bed’

Nicole Kidman has said her husband Keith Urban’s lyrics “She’s a maniac in the bed” are “embarrassing” but she will not “censor his art”.

The Big Little Lies actress has been married to the country singer since 2006 and has inspired a host of his songs.

One particular song, Gemini, refers to a Gemini woman who is a “maniac in the bed but a brainiac in her head”.

Urban has since confirmed that the lyrics are about his wife.

In an interview with Australian radio show The Kyle And Jackie O Show on KIIS-106, host Kyle Sandilands asked her: “Keith said that’s about you in the bedroom, that you’re a maniac in bed – do you say to him ‘Watch what you say about me, darling’?”

She replied: “You’re so bad! I don’t censor his art if I can be a muse for it…”

Co-host Jackie O added: “It’s not like he says you’re a dud in the bedroom.”

"SHUT UP KYLE!"- The moment that made #NicoleKidman scold a cheeky Kyle Sandilands! Find more here >> https://t.co/eOphnvGgNB pic.twitter.com/Ol9moyZ1UY — Kyle and Jackie O (@kyleandjackieo) July 22, 2019

Kidman agreed, replying: “That’d be worse. It is embarrassing but at the same time it’s better than saying ‘God, I’m so bored. Make an effort, Nicole’.”

Referencing another part of the racy song, “She’s waking to make love in the middle of the night”, Sandilands said: “He also says you wake up in the middle of the night to get your freak on.”

However, Kidman indicated she had had enough of that line of questioning and said: “No. What? You’re making that up, Kyle. Shut up. I’m not answering that. That’s outrageous.”