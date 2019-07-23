Love Island erupts into foul-mouthed fury as Anna Vakili slams Jordan Hames

The Love Island villa erupted into expletive-laden fury as Anna Vakili berated Jordan Hames.

Jordan spent less time with his partner after confessing that he was tempted by the newcomer India Reynolds.

During a heated argument with her villa boyfriend, Anna reacted furiously to his excuses for not kissing and spending time with her.

Jordan called her “embarrassing” while Anna questioned the maturity and manhood of her partner, and told him to “f*** off”.

The argument did not stop the burgeoning bond between Jordan and India, prompting Anna to launch into a further verbal attack on her boyfriend.

She said he was a “piece of shit” and a “dickhead” in a furious rant.

Fellow contestants watched on as the couple clashed and drama dominated the villa, with the girls joining in the condemnation of Jordan’s behaviour.

Advertising

During an argument earlier in the day, following a long period without talking to his girlfriend, he said: “Embarrassing you. Absolutely embarrassing mate.”

Anna said: “Sorry, a relationship is not always going to be fun. We’re not kids we’re f****** adults.

“You spend ages chatting to India. You’re not a f****** man. Actually, f*** off.”

Advertising

The pair separated, but the ill-feeling would surface again during the evening.

Curtis Pritchard was quick to gossip to partner Maura Higgins, sharing Jordan’s admission of feelings for India which was shared in confidence.

Maura summarised her judgment, saying: “What a prick. How dare he. I hate guys like him.”

When your friend keeps telling you the same story. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/tF8IdPDcAt — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 23, 2019

She then resolved to ignore her partner’s pleas and tell Anna what was going on without her knowledge.

This prompted Anna to march over to berate her partner for “basically cheating on me”.

A furious diatribe ensued with Jordan passionately condemned by Anna and the other girls in the villa.

His girlfriend said: “Is that how much of a f******* idiot you are? Are you actually that guy?

“Mr f****** boyfriend, Mr fake dickhead.

“You look like a piece of shit. You have a f****** girlfriend you idiot.”

Ovie Soko, currently partnered with India, led her away from the epicentre of the unfolding drama.

Curtis looked sheepish as his own gossiping was laid bare, and Amber Gill joined the attack on Jordan.