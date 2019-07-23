Advertising
Greg James and Nick Grimshaw relaunch BBC Radio 1’s hide and seek game
Last year the duo were caught in Liverpool after 22 hours and 40 minutes.
Greg James and Nick Grimshaw have gone on the run after announcing the return of BBC Radio 1’s game of hide and seek.
The pair were last seen escaping down the River Thames in a boat after giving co-presenters Maya Jama and Jordan North the slip near the Tower of London.
Scott Mills, Adele Roberts and Clara Amfo will host the breakfast show while James and Grimshaw attempt to evade the public for as long as possible.
Radio 1 launched the challenge last year, with the pair of DJs eventually discovered in Liverpool after 22 hours and 40 minutes.
Caller Faye tracked them to the city’s Liver Building after James described her blue car while looking out of a window.
The pair also announced the news of the latest hunt on Twitter, with James telling listeners the hunt would start in earnest at 4pm.
He said: “So yeah – the Tower of London had nothing to do with it. The other DJs were tricked. We escaped on a boat and we’re now on the run. We hide, you seek. Today from 4pm.”
The pair initially mislead Jama and North into thinking the entire group were being summoned to the Tower for a challenge.
But on arrival James and Grimshaw slipped away from their co-presenters and boarded a boat.
Jama said on Twitter after: “Just moments before I found out @grimmers & @gregjames lied to us all. An now they’ve got off on a boat and we’re in a massive game of #hideandseek.”
The station ruled out hospitals, police stations and fire stations, as well as dangerous locations such as derelict buildings and military bases, as potential hiding spots.
Follow the game of hide and seek here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ew9hj5/live/czvfhn
