Can you guess this model’s famous father?

Showbiz

He is also a musician and a cinematographer.

Dylan Brosnan

Dylan Brosnan turned heads when he arrived on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The handsome model posed for photos with his famous father, Pierce Brosnan.

Dressed in pale blue jeans, a pale yellow shirt and a tan leather jacket, with long hair down to his shoulders, the 22-year-old looked like he could have been a star in the film.

He towered over the former James Bond star, who was dressed in a dark blue shirt and white shirt.

The younger Brosnan has forged a successful career as a model but has also worked as a composer and cinematographer for short films.

Last year he scored the short It’ll Be Alright and in 2015 composed for Out Of Reach.

He is also a member of the band Raspberry Blonde.

