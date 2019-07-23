A look back at Jennifer Lopez’s romantic history as she turns 50

Jennifer Lopez’s private life has seen her grab as much media attention as her many professional endeavours over the years.

As music star, Hollywood actress, TV personality and red carpet favourite J-Lo turns 50, we take a look back at her romantic history, including her high profile relationships with the likes of Sean Combs and Ben Affleck, to her three marriages.

Jennifer Lopez (Ian West/PA)

David Cruz

Lopez’s first love was her high school sweetheart David Cruz, who she is said to have dated from the age of 15 from 1984 until 1994.

Cruz stuck by her side as she rose to fame but their romance fizzled out after a decade.

Ojani Noa

Lopez’s first marriage was to Cuban waiter Ojani Noa, in 1997. They were together for just 11 months before they divorced in 1998.

Sean Combs

Lopez dated rapper Combs, who was then known as Puff Daddy, from 1999 until 2001.

During their partnership they were a major celebrity power couple, and one of the biggest moments of their romance was when she donned a plunging Versace gown alongside Combs on the red carpet at the Grammys in 2000.

Sean Combs (Neil Munns/PA)

During their romance, the pair were embroiled in a shooting in which three people were injured at a Manhattan nightclub.

Cris Judd

Shortly after splitting from Combs, Lopez became engaged to backing dancer Cris Judd, who she is believed to have met on the set of her music video for Love Don’t Cost A Thing.

They were married in September 2001 but split in June the following year.

Ben Affleck

Lopez went into one of her most high profile relationships later in 2002 with actor Ben Affleck.

Ben Affleck at the Gigli premiere (PA Archive/PA)

One of the first showbiz supercouples to get their own nickname (“Bennifer”), they met on the set of the highly-criticised film Gigli and became engaged in November 2002.

The pair were due to tie the knot in September 2003 but they called off the wedding the day before, and officially ended their relationship in January 2004.

Marc Anthony

Following the split from Affleck, Lopez started dating singer Marc Anthony, who she had known for years.

The music stars married in June 2004 and welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008, before splitting in 2011.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony (Yui Mok/PA)

Fours years later, Lopez said that the divorce from Anthony was “the hardest thing” she has ever gone through because of their children.

Casper Smart

One of Lopez’s longest romances, apart from her marriage to Anthony, was her union with dancer Casper Smart, who is 18 years her junior.

They were an item from 2011 until 2016, although they had a brief separation in 2014.

Drake

At the end of 2016, Lopez almost broke the internet when she appeared to confirm a romance with rapper Drake.

The music stars were rumoured to be an item after he was spotted at her concert, and she later posted a picture of herself and the In My Feelings musician cuddled up together. However, some believe the romance was a red herring.

Alex Rodriguez

Lopez has been in a relationship with former baseball player Alex Rodriguez since early 2017.

The couple became engaged in March this year when the sports star got down on bended knee with a 16-carat diamond ring while they were on holiday in the Bahamas.

Earlier this year, Lopez told Red magazine that she had to work out why she got into relationships that were not good for her before she could find happiness.

She said: “I feel like I’m in my second, third, or fourth act. I feel like I’ve lived several lifetimes already and I’ve had to figure myself out along the way, work out why I felt a certain way, or got into relationships that didn’t serve me.

“And I finally realised: ‘It’s me. It’s all me. I got to fix some stuff. I need to understand my own worth and value.'”