Trailer released for biopic starring Tom Hanks as beloved children’s TV host

A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood sees Hanks portray the late Fred Rogers, a fixture on US TV for 33 years.

Tom Hanks stars as a beloved children’s TV host in the first trailer for upcoming film A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood.

The Oscar-winning actor will play the late Fred Rogers – affectionately known as Mister Rogers – a revered US TV personality whose popular show ran for 33 years.

A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood is loosely based on a 1998 magazine article by an initially sceptical journalist – played in the film by Welsh star Matthew Rhys – which explores the impact Rogers had on generations of children.

The two men later become friends after the reporter discovers Rogers’ on-screen persona reflects his off-screen personality.

The film also stars Chris Cooper, Susan Kelechi Watson, Enrico Colantoni, Maryann Plunkett and Tammy Blanchard.

The trailer features Hanks, 63, dressed as Rogers in a red cardigan, singing the theme song from Mister Rogers’ Neighbourhood.

The show first aired in 1968 and ran until 2001, two years before Rogers died aged 74.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood, directed by Marielle Heller,  is set to arrive in cinemas in November.

