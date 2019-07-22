Ofcom will not investigate Love Island over complaints about treatment of Lucie

Ofcom will not investigate Love Island after complaints were made about the treatment of former contestant Lucie Donlan.

Some 700 people contacted the watchdog about the way the surfer was being treated by her partner Joe Garratt and other female contestants while she was on the show.

Both Joe and Lucie have since been axed from the series but before his departure Joe left Lucie in tears after telling her to stay away from other boys on the programme.

This led to domestic violence charity Woman’s Aid to speak out about his “abusive behaviour”.

Joe later told The Sun: “I didn’t manipulate or abuse her and I’m gutted it’s been perceived that way.

“I’d do everything and anything to help her as she had a hard time in there and didn’t get on with the girls. I thought I did right.”

Ofcom said in a statement: “We assessed complaints about the treatment of one of the contestants by her partner and others.

“While we understand some viewers were concerned for her well-being, we think most viewers would expect to see emotionally-charged scenes in a programme which shines a light on people’s relationships.

“We also took into account that the contestant received support from others, particularly following her partner’s departure.”

Ofcom will also not investigate after 288 viewers complained that Anna Vakili and Amber Gill bullied Danny Williams and Arabella Chi after he chose to couple up with the model instead of their friend Yewande Biala.

The watchdog said: “We recognise that a number of viewers disapproved of some contestants’ behaviour in these episodes, and were concerned about its effect on the others.

“We think most viewers would expect highly-charged, confrontational scenes as the contestants explore new friendships and relationships.”