Motsi Mabuse announced as new judge on Strictly Come Dancing

She replaces Dame Darcey Bussell, who stepped down from the judging panel this year.

Motsi Mabuse

Motsi Mabuse has been confirmed as the new judge on Strictly Come Dancing, the BBC has announced.

The 38-year-old South African dancer is the older sister of Strictly professional Oti, who has been on the BBC One series since 2015.

She has been a judge on the German version of Strictly Come Dancing, called Let’s Dance, since 2011 after joining the show as a dancer in 2007.

In a statement, she said: “I am absolutely overjoyed to be joining the Strictly judging panel. I have so much respect and admiration for the other three judges and hope to add my own bit of sparkle to the show. I can’t wait to get started!”

Sarah James, executive producer of Strictly, added: “I am incredibly excited that Motsi Mabuse is joining the show.

“Motsi’s natural warmth, energy and passion for dance makes her the perfect addition to our esteemed judging panel.”

She takes over from Dame Darcey Bussell, who announced in April this year that she was stepping down after seven years on the panel.

