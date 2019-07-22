Headlines game sets sparks flying in Love Island villa

Sparks will fly in the Love Island villa when contestants find out who has hit the headlines.

In scenes that will air on Monday, islanders will play the game Sidebar Of Shame and see them guess who certain news stories are about by throwing a drink into the face of their choices.

Anna Vakili fails to fill in the blanks on the headline: “Love Island fans accuse India of only liking Ovie to win the £50k,” wrongly guessing it is about Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury.

?FIRST LOOK ? Today’s explosive challenge hits plenty of the Islanders' nerves and causes chaos back at the villa. Harley's annoyed at Chris, and Anton’s left questioning his relationship when he finds out his best friend thinks Belle isn’t genuine. Awks…#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ftVf7sCpFp — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 22, 2019

However Curtis Pritchard correctly fills in the gaps in: “Love Island fans accuse ‘bored’ Molly-Mae of faking her love for Tommy.”

Speaking later in the beach hut, Molly-Mae says: “I’m definitely not bored. If people still think I’m fake at this point, what hope have I got?”

The game also raises questions for Ovie Soko, who is concerned about the headline about him and India Reynolds.

He tells Amber Gill: “As an athlete, people use you…a lot,” but she reassures him: “From my point of view, she seems like a nice girl. I don’t get that vibe from her.”

Speaking to the other girls. India says: “I’m more upset for Ovie. I don’t want him to think that about me or for him to have any doubt in his mind about me. I like him.”

The episode also sees Belle Hassan get angry when one headline reveals a friend of her partner Anton Danyluk has said she is “not genuine” and “not his type”, while Harley Brash is upset when Chris Taylor guesses that a headline reading: “Love Island fans convinced Maura and Chris are meant to be together,” is actually about him and India.

Harley, who is coupled up with Chris, says: “He [Chris] could have picked anyone! For him to have done that, it’s ridiculous.

“I understand it’s a game but it was his decision and it was who he thought were meant to be together and he decided to choose someone he used to like.”

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.