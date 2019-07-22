Menu

Britain’s Got Talent avoids censure over Amanda Holden swearing

Showbiz | Published:

Ofcom received complaints about offensive language broadcast before the watershed.

Anthony McPartlin, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, Declan Donnelly and David Walliams attend the auditions for Britain’s Got Talent

Britain’s Got Talent has avoided censure from the TV watchdog after Amanda Holden swore on the talent show.

Ofcom received 56 complaints about offensive language broadcast before the watershed, during the live semi-final in May.

Judge Holden exclaimed “f***” during a performance billed as “one of the scariest acts ever” on the ITV show, which saw her being “contacted by ghost Agatha”.

Afterwards, co-presenter Ant McPartlin told viewers: “We’d like to apologise if you heard any bad language from Amanda. She was very, very scared as you can see.”

And Holden said she had been terrified, adding: “I said a really terrible word. I know there are kids watching. I know my kids are watching, so massive apologies.”

Simon Cowell told viewers: “I know we are going to get in trouble over this.”

Ofcom said it “took into account that this was a live broadcast of an emotive performance involving Amanda Holden, which triggered her spontaneous reaction.

“We also took into account that the judges, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell, and the presenter Ant McPartlin, gave a full apology, on-air, straight after the incident.

“In light of the above, Ofcom’s view is that this matter is resolved.”

