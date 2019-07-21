Shannen Doherty to guest star in Riverdale’s Luke Perry tribute episode

Riverdale will pay tribute to the late Luke Perry by inviting his former Beverly Hills 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty onto the show.

Doherty, 48, will guest star in the premiere of the American teen drama’s fourth season, although it is not clear in what role.

She confirmed the news on Instagram, writing: “I am deeply honored to pay tribute to Luke on Riverdale.

“The care in which this show takes in honoring his memory is beautiful. He is missed. Today. Tomorrow. Forever.”

Perry died aged 52 in March, five days after suffering a stroke.

He and Doherty appeared together in hit show Beverly Hills 90210 for four seasons before Doherty quit amid reports she had clashed with co-stars.

Luke Perry (Anthony Harvey/PA)

The actors rekindled their friendship in 2015 and remained close until Perry’s death.

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa also announced the news on Sunday at Comic-Con in San Diego, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

He said the episode – titled In Memoriam – will tackle Perry’s legacy as Fred Andrews, father of the main character Archie Andrews.

The episode is slated to air in October.