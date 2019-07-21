Poldark fans delighted as Aidan Turner takes part in duel

Fans were delighted as Aidan Turner took part in a duel in Sunday night’s episode of Poldark.

As Ross Poldark, the 36-year-old brandished a sword as he faced off against new character Ned Despard (Vincent Regan) in the second episode of the series.

The BBC One programme, set in Cornwall and starring Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson, has returned for the fifth and final time.

Fans were riveted by the scene, which saw the duo engage in high-energy swordplay.

One viewer asked for more scenes of a similar kind.

“More sword fighting please best scene yet,” they said, noting how actor Regan had starred in action movies Troy and 300.

More sword fighting please best scene yet #Poldark #Poldarkseason5

Another fan of the show said: “Great sword fighting scene between Ned and Ross.”

Great sword fighting scene between Ned and Ross #Poldark

Another tweeter wrote: “Sword fighting Ross is kinda hawt.”

#Poldark5 Sword fighting Ross is kinda hawt.

Another noted: “I’m not saying Aidan Turner in a sword fight looks hot, but…..he does.”

I'm not saying Aidan Turner in a sword fight looks hot, but…..he does. ???? #Poldark

One more echoed the sentiment, writing: “Ross Poldark sword fighting,” before adding a kiss emoji.

Poldark airs on BBC One at 9pm on Sundays.