Michael and Francesca dumped from the Love Island villa

Michael Griffiths and Francesca Allen have been dumped from the Love Island villa.

The pair were eliminated from the ITV2 show following a public vote which placed the three couples with the fewest votes in danger.

Sunday’s episode saw Michael and Francesca, Chris Taylor and Harley Brash and Anna Vakili and Jordan Hames face being booted from the reality programme.

Michael wasn't about to leave without clearing the air with Amber first. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/my66fYnZPV — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 21, 2019

The remaining islanders then decided which two couples to save. All the couples voted to keep Anna and Jordan, apart from Ovie Soko and India Reynolds who chose Chris and Harley to stay.

With no votes, Michael and Francesca were forced to leave.

The firefighter from Liverpool and clothing store manager from Essex coupled up earlier this week after a turbulent few days left them both single.

Before he left the villa, Michael asked to speak to Amber Gill in private.

Michael had previously left her for Joanna Chimonides before again declaring his affection for her when faced with a recoupling ceremony.

However, she chose to couple up with Greg O’Shea, leaving Michael vulnerable to eviction.

Speaking to her on the roof terrace, he said: “It’s the right time. I know that I wasn’t really the nicest person over the last few weeks. The fact we have made up means so much to me.”

Later, she said in the beach hut: “He’s a lovely guy. He made a few mistakes.

“But he didn’t have to pull me for that conversation. It wasn’t necessary to have that, but it meant so much.”

The episode also saw Jordan ask Anna to be his girlfriend.

The only way to celebrate anything in the villa… POOL JUMP! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/C1odTc4V7h — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 21, 2019

He popped the question after taking the pharmacist on a tour of the villa, reminiscing about moments in their relationship.

Sitting on the swing seat, Jordan said: “I’ve never trusted anyone as much as I’ve trusted you. I am amazed by you. I feel like I’m falling for you.”

After she accepted, the rest of the islanders rushed over to congratulate the pair before they all jumped in the pool.

Chris and Harley’s romance also blossomed when they kissed for the first time.

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.