Marvel announces new projects during blockbuster Comic-Con panel

Marvel announced a significant number of new projects during a blockbuster Comic-Con panel.

The entertainment giant pulled back the curtain on phase four of its cinematic universe, including the new Black Widow film, sequels to Thor and Doctor Strange and a Blade reboot.

Fans inside Hall H of the San Diego Convention Centre were treated to a surprise appearance from Angelina Jolie, who revealed details of upcoming superhero movie The Eternals.

Angelina Jolie made a surprise appearance at the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The Hollywood star will appear in the film alongside British actor Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh and Don Lee, who all joined her on stage.

The Eternals are a group of superheroes who made their first appearance in Marvel comics in 1976 and were created by revered artist Jack Kirby.

The film is set for release in November 2020 as part of the new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Florence Pugh, from left, OT Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz and Scarlett Johansson will star in Black Widow (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

During the panel, it was announced Jolie will be playing Thena. Scarlett Johansson also appeared to discuss her standalone film, Black Widow, which will arrive in cinemas in May next year.

Fans were given a first glimpse of the movie, which is directed by Cate Shorthand, and will also star Rachel Weisz, David Harbour and Florence Pugh.

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, hosted the panel and sent fans into rapture with mentions of Black Panther 2, Captain Marvel 2, the Fantastic Four and a nod to the X-Men.

Double Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali will star as the titular vampire hunter in a reboot of Blade. The character was previously played by Wesley Snipes in three films.

Mahershala Ali, centre, will play vampire hunter Blade in a reboot of the franchise (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The fourth Thor film, now revealed to be called Thor: Love and Thunder, will see the return of Chris Hemsworth as the Norse god while Natalie Portman will play a female Thor.

Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie will be Marvel’s first out LGBTQ character, it was announced.

Benedict Cumberbatch will return for the sequel Doctor Strange In the Multiverse Of Madness, which will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlett Witch.

Director Scott Derrickson revealed it will be have a horror focus, saying: “We are going to make the first scary MCU film.”

Chris Hemsworth, left, and Tessa Thompson will star in Thor: Love And Thunder (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The upcoming streaming service from Disney, Marvel’s owner, also featured heavily in the panel.

Disney Plus will feature Marvel shows connected to the films, with Falcon & Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, to arrive in the second half of 2020.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings was also announced, with Canadian actor Simu Liu in the titular role.

WandaVision will star Olsen and Paul Bettany and will arrive on Disney Plus in spring 2021.

Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston, will debut on Disney Plus in spring 2021. Feige confirmed it will take place after Avengers: Endgame.

Comic-Con continues until Sunday.