Love Island’s Chris Taylor and Harley Brash kiss for the first time

Love Island contestants Chris Taylor and Harley Brash’s romance will blossom when they kiss for the first time.

In scenes due to air tonight, Chris will ask the estate agent from Newcastle: “Are you spontaneous?”

And when she replies yes, he will lean in and kiss her.

UNSEEN BITS: Hold the phone! The #LoveIsland 2k19 mixtape has officially dropped. pic.twitter.com/ZxezxfewoY — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 20, 2019

Both Harley and Chris have been unlucky in love since entering the villa. Chris initially showed interest in India Reynolds while Harley had eyes for Ovie Soko.

However, India and Ovie quickly coupled up leaving the pair with few options.

Chris will say to his new love interest: “You’re actually a lot of things that I look for in a girl.”

“You’re very funny but we can have serious chats. I feel like I normally can’t, but with you, I can. I think there is more levels to find.”

She will reply: “Good. I feel the same.”

Chris will then say: “I’m not very good at telling people I fancy them. But I am pretty good at showing them. Are you a spontaneous person?”

The other islanders will cheer when they spot the pair kissing.

Elsewhere, Jordan Hames will ask Anna Vakili to be his girlfriend – and Greg O’Shea will finally kiss Amber Gill after competing for her affections against Michael Griffiths.

Tonight’s episode will see three couples at risk of being dumped from the Love Island villa.