Kimberley Walsh rules out Girls Aloud reunion for now

Showbiz | Published:

The singer and model said the group would not be following in the Spice Girls’ footsteps.

Kimberley Walsh and Jay McGuiness

Kimberley Walsh has warned fans not to expect a Girls Aloud reunion any time soon.

The star, 37, told Hello! magazine the group would not be following in the footsteps of the recently reformed Spice Girls.

She said the five-piece needed more time apart before “those feelings” could drive them back together.

Graham Norton Show – London
Girls Aloud perform on the Graham Norton Show (Ian West/PA)

Walsh said: “There is no Girls Aloud reunion on the cards right now.

“The Spice Girls had a phenomenal career but it was very short, over four or five years.

“We literally lived and breathed each other so I think more time needs to have passed for anybody to get those feelings of getting us back together.”

Walsh spoke alongside former The Wanted singer Jay McGuiness, her co-star in forthcoming West End musical Big.

The full interview is available in Hello! magazine, out today.

