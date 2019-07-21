Families of Love Island contestants offered access to counselling

The families of Love Island contestants have been offered access to counselling.

ITV bosses said they provided those close to the show’s stars with “an open line of communication” to the production team.

They said they had always given families help “where appropriate and when requested”.

It comes after Curtis Pritchard’s father Adrian told the Daily Star Sunday that show chiefs had offered him around-the-clock advice.

He said: “Counselling is on offer to us whenever we need it. There have been tough moments for us since Curtis went into the villa, but we can just ring for support at any time.

“The people at ITV say to us: ‘If there’s anything that’s worrying you, ring us, whatever the problem might be.’”

Advertising

A spokesman for ITV said: “We have always ensured that the families of Islanders have the contact details of key members of our production team and there is always an open line of communication.

“We have always offered support to families where appropriate and when requested.”

The deaths of former Love Island contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis have led to increased scrutiny on ITV over the reality show’s aftercare.

The broadcaster recently announced an enhanced duty of care process for participants on the show, including a minimum of eight therapy sessions.

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.