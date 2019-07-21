Amanda Holden beaten to Bond girl role by Rosamund Pike

Amanda Holden once auditioned to be a Bond girl – but was beaten to the part by Rosamund Pike.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge tried out for the part of double agent Miranda Frost in Die Another Day in 2001, according to the Mail On Sunday.

The 48-year-old’s audition for Pierce Brosnan’s final outing as the spy included a sword fight in her underwear, according to a source who worked on the film.

Rosamund Pike played Miranda Frost in Die Another Day (Andrew Matthews/PA)

However, the role went to Gone Girl star Pike.

Holden told the paper: “I think it would be brilliant for Bond to have an equivalent female sidekick roughly the same age.

“I’m not sure how I’d fit a film into my schedule but I’d be more than happy to revisit Pinewood Studios and do a sword fight in my pants again.”

Pike’s character famously took on Halle Berry’s Giacinta ‘Jinx’ Johnson in a mid-air sword fight at the denouement of the 20th film in the James Bond franchise.