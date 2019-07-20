Mutya Buena teases Sugababes reunion with studio photo

Mutya Buena has teased a Sugababes reunion by sharing a photo from the recording studio featuring the girl group’s original line-up.

The 34-year-old star poses alongside Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy in her Instagram story.

She captioned the picture: “Me and my beauties today #studiovibes.”

Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena and Siobhan Donaghy (official_mutyabuena/Instagram)

The apparent return comes 21 years after the trio found fame with the release of their Brit Award-nominated debut single Overload.

Donaghy last year told fans to expect a new album within the next 12 months and hinted they had regained the rights to the Sugababes name.

The group has featured a rotating line-up of female vocalists, with former members clashing over ownership of the brand.

Donaghy left the group in 2001 amid reports of infighting. She later said she had experienced clinical depression.

She also claimed she was forced out by Buchanan and branded her a “bully”.

The Sugababes second line-up included Jade Ewen, Heidi Range and Amelle Berrabah (David Davies/PA)

Former Atomic Kitten member Heidi Range was announced as Donaghy’s replacement.

In March 2005 Buena left following the birth of her daughter. She was replaced by Amelle Berrabah, which left Buchanan as the only original Sugababe.

But by 2009 she had also quit and was replaced by Jade Ewen.

Soon after, Buena announced her intention to reclaim the name Sugababes from the group’s second line-up.

But the original line-up instead reunited under the name Mutya Keisha Siobhan – often shortened to MKS – to release Flatline in 2013.