Justin Bieber tells Donald Trump to ‘let kids out of cages’

Justin Bieber has responded to Donald Trump declaring he would work to free ASAP Rocky.

The singer suggested the US president also try to free detained migrant children.

US President Donald Trump has promised to help ASAP Rocky (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Trump announced following a conversation with Kanye West that he would try to free his fellow rapper from custody in Sweden.

ASAP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, is being held in the Scandinavian nation following an alleged fight in Stockholm.

Mr Trump declared on Twitter that he would make efforts to have Mayers released.

Rapper ASAP Rocky has been detained (Yui Mok/PA)

He said: “Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration.

“I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky.

“So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!”

I want my friend out.. I appreciate you trying to help him. But while your at it @realDonaldTrump can you also let those kids out of cages? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) July 20, 2019

Weighing into the debate, Bieber said: “I want my friend out.. I appreciate you trying to help him.

“But while your at it @realDonaldTrump can you also let those kids out of cages?”

The pop star referenced the ongoing situation on the southern border of the US, where the treatment of children by immigration officials has come under scrutiny.