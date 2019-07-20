Gemma Atkinson ‘incredibly lucky’ to make it through difficult birth

Gemma Atkinson feels “incredibly lucky” after suffering a haemorrhage during her difficult labour.

The model and actress has revealed that she suffered dangerous bleeding during the birth of her daughter Mia.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez (Ian West/PA)

Atkinson, who has had a healthy child with partner Gorka Marquez, said nine NHS doctors steered her through a birth which could have had a “different outcome”.

The actress posted a candid explanation of her dangerous labour on Instagram, with a picture of her looking weary while holding her newborn child.

She said: “I was having a haemorrhage. A big one & I lost a lot of blood.

“I don’t remember much other than having around 9 doctors in the room, some injecting me, hooking me to drips, physically pulling clots out of me & one comforting Gorks who was beside himself in the corner.”

She added: “The trauma was over & thanks to our NHS & incredible hospital staff we were ok. I’m fully aware for some people it’s a different outcome & I feel incredibly lucky that me & Mia are healthy & healed.”

Atkinson thanked her partner and her mother for their care during the ordeal in hospital.

She also said that her young daughter can achieve anything after the traumatic introduction to the world, and called her “our little soldier”.