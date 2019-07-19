Women’s Aid raises concerns over Love Island’s Amber being ‘manipulated’

A leading women’s charity has raised concerns about Love Island star Amber Gill as it warned the programme has shown her “appearing to have her emotions manipulated”.

Women’s Aid called on producers of the ITV2 reality show to step in when “any form of behaviour becomes abusive”.

Recent episodes of the show have featured Amber in tears over her relationship with Michael Griffiths.

Amber and Michael are finally back on good terms…but what does this REALLY MEAN??? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/sFyutMcWK9 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 17, 2019

The firefighter dumped the 21-year-old model after coupling up with Joanna Chimonides in Casa Amor but has since said he still has feelings for her after Joanna was axed from the show.

Adina Claire, acting co-chief executive of Women’s Aid, said: “Women’s Aid is becoming increasingly concerned about what appear to be unhealthy fledgling relationships being used as entertainment in Love Island.

“Most recently, the programme has shown Amber repeatedly reduced to tears and appearing to have her emotions manipulated.

“We hope that producers are looking after the well-being of the contestants and will step in when any form of behaviour becomes abusive.

“We have been contacted by a number of viewers on social media throughout the series about behaviour they are worried about, involving several contestants, and would ask producers to always take this seriously, and consider the messages being sent to viewers and contestants on the show.”

The deaths of former Love Island contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis have led to increased scrutiny on ITV over the reality show’s aftercare.

The broadcaster recently announced an enhanced duty of care process for participants on the show, including a minimum of eight therapy sessions.

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee has launched an inquiry into reality TV following the deaths of Gradon, Thalassitis, and The Jeremy Kyle Show participant Steve Dymond.

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.