The biggest announcements from day one of Comic-Con

Popular culture convention Comic-Con kicked off with major announcements in TV and film.

Tom Cruise made a shock appearance to unveil the first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick while the BBC’s His Dark Materials impressed fans inside the famous Hall H.

Here are the highlights from day one.

Top Gun: Maverick



Cruise stunned fans when he hijacked the panel for Terminator: Dark Fate and managed to upstage stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton.

The Mission: Impossible actor introduced the first trailer for action sequel Top Gun: Maverick, which is set to be released next year – 34 years after the 1986 original.

Fans experienced a wave of nostalgia at the sight of Cruise in his famous bomber jacket and aviator shades and he told the audience: “I felt it was my responsibility to deliver for you.”

Terminator: Dark Fate

Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared at Comic-Con for a panel on Terminator: Dark Fate (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Before being interrupted by Cruise, Schwarzenegger and Hamilton were joined on the panel by The Terminator director James Cameron.

Cameron said he only agreed to take part in Dark Fate, a sequel to Terminator 2, if Schwarzenegger was involved.

It was also confirmed that as well as old favourites Schwarzenegger and Hamilton, Eddie Furlong, who played John Connor in Terminator 2, will be returning.

His Dark Materials

Who is willing to fight for truth and freedom? ⁰ Based on the global best sellers, #HisDarkMaterials starring @DafneKeen, Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, and @Lin_Manuel comes this fall to @HBO. pic.twitter.com/wmYGqMOtS9 — His Dark Materials (@daemonsanddust) July 18, 2019

A joint production between the BBC and HBO, anticipation levels for the TV adaption of Sir Philip Pullman’s novels rose further following the release of a new trailer.

It featured stars Dafne Keen, James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and warns of a war brewing in a fantastical world filled with armoured polar bears and animal companions known as daemons.

Executive producer Jane Tranter defended Sir Philip’s books and their perceived criticism of religion, arguing they are not an attack on the church.

Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D

Clark Gregg waves to the audience as he walks on stage at the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. panel on day one of Comic-Con International (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Shortly before the superhero series’ stars took to the Comic-Con stage, it was announced the upcoming seventh season of S.H.I.E.L.D would be its last.

Clark Gregg, who plays Agent Coulson, told fans inside Hall H: “This has been an incredible journey.”

The panel ended with a teaser for the end of season six, which is airing now, while the cast and creative team behind the series thanked fans for watching.

Comic-Con continues until Sunday.