Star Wars actor Mark Hamill awarded 2019 Comic-Con icon award

Mark Hamill has been awarded the 2019 Comic-Con icon award.

The actor, 67, is revered at the annual pop culture convention thanks to his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films.

He was honoured during a panel on Friday for being “instrumental in bringing comics and/or the popular arts to a wider audience”.

Fans inside the famous Hall H at the San Diego Convention Centre were told Hamill had enjoyed a “long and dynamic career in so many areas of popular art” and was a “tireless advocate for comic books, animation and movies”.

Fans gave Hamill, also known for lending his voice to supervillain the Joker in the Batman cartoons, a standing ovation while he accepted the prize.

He said: “This is just seems wildly excessive but it is very much appreciated.”

Addressing the audience, Hamill, who first played rebel hero Skywalker in 1977’s Star Wars, added: “If it wasn’t for you, I certainly wouldn’t be standing here”.

Previous winners of the icon award include British author Neil Gaiman, Simpsons creator Matt Groening and Marvel creator Stan Lee.

Hamill’s award win, which had not been publicised and appeared to be a surprise to the winner, came during a panel for Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance, which he lends his voice to.

The fantasy series is a prequel to Jim Henson’s 1982 film The Dark Crystal and explores the world of Thra created in the original movie.

It uses a combination of puppetry and CGI and features the voice talents of Rocketman star Taron Egerton and Game Of Thrones’ Nathalie Emmanuel, who play elf-like creatures known as Gelfling.

Eddie Izzard, Helena Bonham Carter and Lena Headey also star.

Taron Egerton lends his voice to the Netflix fantasy series The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance (Ian West/PA)

Egerton and Hamill were joined by executive producer Lisa Henson and director Louis Leterrier forthe Comic-Con panel.

British actor Egerton said he was a fan of the original film, describing it as “enchanting and completely unlike anything else”.

He said: “When I was offered the chance to do this I bit Louis’ hand off and it’s been an amazing experience.”

Hamill lends his voice to a scientist of the evil Skeksis and joked about being typecast as a villain since voicing the Joker in the Batman cartoons.

Henson, who is Jim Henson’s daughter, said the project was “tremendously ambitious” and “developed through great respect and love of the original.”

“Ultimately we weren’t afraid to do it”, she said.

Henson revealed there had been several failed attempts to get a new Dark Crystal off the ground, adding: “To be in Hall H saying it’s real is the greatest moment of my professional life. It has come out better than I ever dreamed.”

The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance will stream on Netflix on August 30.